Kaantha release date out; Teaser shows Dulquer Salmaan and Samuthirakani locking horns

Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani, and Bhagyashri Borse temporarily transport you to the mid-20th century in the Kaantha teaser. The films helmed by Selvamani Selvaraj. Along with the teaser, which was unveiled to mark the occasion of Dulquer's birthday, the makers also announced that the film will hit theatres on September 12.
The teaser shows Dulquer as a star in the 1950s, while Samuthirakani plays a filmmaker. In rustic black-and-white frames, we see that Dulquer’s Chandran and Samuthirakani, who is referred to as ‘Ayya,’ shared a very healthy relationship, with the former moulding his protégé and the latter holding immense respect for his mentor. We then see Bhagyashri Borse asking Chandran what went wrong, following which the two leads are seen getting locked in an ego clash. We then see Ayya wanting to make the film centred on Bhagyashri’s character, while Chandran fights back. The teaser promises to be a drama with references to yesteryear cinema.
Kaantha is Dulquer's latest venture in the period genre, whose previous period films include Mahanati, Kurup, Sita Ramam, King of Kotha, and Lucky Baskhar. The film is produced by Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan, Prashanth Potluri, and Jom Varghese under the Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films banners.
The technical team of Kaantha includes Spanish cinematographer Dani Sanchez Lopez, editor Llewellyn Anthony Gonsalvez, and music composer Jhanu Chanthar, a frequent collaborator of the filmmaker. Selvamani Selvaraj has previously helmed the indie feature Nila (2016) and the widely acclaimed Netflix documentary series The Hunt for Veerappan (2023).
In addition to Tamil, Kaantha will also be released in Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.