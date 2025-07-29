Kaantha release date out; Teaser shows Dulquer Salmaan and Samuthirakani locking horns

The teaser shows Dulquer as a star in the 1950s, while Samuthirakani plays a filmmaker. In rustic black-and-white frames, we see that Dulquer’s Chandran and Samuthirakani, who is referred to as ‘Ayya,’ shared a very healthy relationship, with the former moulding his protégé and the latter holding immense respect for his mentor. We then see Bhagyashri Borse asking Chandran what went wrong, following which the two leads are seen getting locked in an ego clash. We then see Ayya wanting to make the film centred on Bhagyashri’s character, while Chandran fights back. The teaser promises to be a drama with references to yesteryear cinema.