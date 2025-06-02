Ali Fazal: It’s not every day you get to work alongside legends like Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan

Saying yes to Thug Life was a no-brainer for Ali Fazal, as it meant that he would be collaborating with veterans like Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan. As per an official press note, Ali said, "There are some calls you get in your life that you know instantly are meant to change the course of your journey — this was one of them. When you hear the name Mani Ratnam, you don’t just think of cinema — you think of legacy; you think of storytelling that’s transcendent, timeless, and deeply rooted in human emotion. I didn’t have to think for a moment before saying yes to Thug Life."

Ali Fazal is undoubtedly thanking his stars and fortune for receiving the opportunity to work in Thug Life. "A Mani Ratnam film isn’t something you get offered every day, and certainly not alongside someone as iconic as Kamal Haasan. The fact that this project brings together talent from across the Indian film industries in multiple languages makes it even more special. It’s the kind of ambitious, large-scale storytelling I’ve always wanted to be part of. I feel incredibly honoured and excited to step into this universe.”

Thug Life’s extended ensemble cast comprises Trisha, Silambarasan, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nassar, Joju George, Mahesh Manjrekar, Tanikella Bharani, Vadivukkarasi, Chinni Jayanth, Vaiyapuri, Bagavathi Perumal, Baburaj, Rohit Saraf, Arjun Chidambaram, Chetan, and Rajashri Deshpande.

Thug Life marks Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan's reunion after 36 years since their hit outing, Nayakan. The technical crew of Thug Life features cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, music director AR Rahman, editor Sreekar Prasad and action directors Anbariv. The film is a co-production between Udhayanidhi's Red Giant Movies, Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Film International, and Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies.

Ali Fazal, last seen in Khufiya, also has Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino and Lahore 1947 in various stages of production.