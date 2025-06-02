Bharath joins Vijay Milton-Raj Tarun’s next

After Paal Dabba and Aari Arjunan, Bharath becomes the latest to join Vijay Milton’s next directorial, which is all set to introduce Raj Tarun in a lead role in a Tamil film. This project will mark Vijay Milton's first Telugu directorial, as it is pegged as a Tamil-Telugu bilingual.
Speaking about casting Bharath in the film, director Vijay Milton shared as per a press note, “Bharath is an actor who brings both discipline and emotional precision to his craft. His character in this film is central to the story’s emotional core—it’s someone who stands at the crossroads of choice, consequence, and redemption.” Backed by Rough Note Production, this project marks the second collaboration between the makers and Vijay Milton after Goli Soda 2.
This film marks the first collaboration between Raj and Vijay Milton. The actor, recently seen in Bhale Unnade, is known for films like Uyyaa Jampala, Kumar 21F and Cinema Choopistha Mava. Vijay Milton has previously directed films with Vikram in Tamil and Shivarajkumar in Kannada, apart from films like Goli Soda 1 and Goli Soda 2.
The yet-to-be-titled film has Ammu Abhirami as the female lead. Aari Arjunan dons the role of a police officer in the film. Details about Bharath and Paal Dabba’s roles are undisclosed. Kalai Kingson and Vikram Mor are roped in as stunt directors, with the rest of the star cast and technical crew yet to be revealed. The film’s official title is set to be revealed on June 15.