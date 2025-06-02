Bharath joins Vijay Milton-Raj Tarun’s next

Speaking about casting Bharath in the film, director Vijay Milton shared as per a press note, “Bharath is an actor who brings both discipline and emotional precision to his craft. His character in this film is central to the story’s emotional core—it’s someone who stands at the crossroads of choice, consequence, and redemption.” Backed by Rough Note Production, this project marks the second collaboration between the makers and Vijay Milton after Goli Soda 2.

This film marks the first collaboration between Raj and Vijay Milton. The actor, recently seen in Bhale Unnade, is known for films like Uyyaa Jampala, Kumar 21F and Cinema Choopistha Mava. Vijay Milton has previously directed films with Vikram in Tamil and Shivarajkumar in Kannada, apart from films like Goli Soda 1 and Goli Soda 2.