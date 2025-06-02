Kaali Venkat: Cinema is not an actor’s medium

Talking about how she approached her layered character, Roshni says, “There is a teenage Deepika in the film, who stands up for her family when they face an issue. She remains that way as she grows up. We see its parallels in a later scene where she stands up for herself during a meeting with a prospective groom. "While she feels the pressure of needing to look after her family, and there is a pressure to get married, she rises beyond them and stands up for herself. When the screenplay has such scenes, it gets simpler to convey these emotions."



Even as audiences find these characters relatable, it is interesting how Kaali shares that there are times when actors find catharsis playing such roles. “I feel like Kannan has the characteristics of a few people whose struggles I have internalised through observation. I remember someone once telling me, ‘You have returned, but it feels like Kannan is still driving his auto somewhere.’ All of us try to portray characters that are relatable to the audience, but the magical connection happens only when the connection is organic,” says Kaali, who understands the importance of audience reception, especially since he comes from a theatre background. However, he doesn't shy away when asked if his background in theatre ever influenced his performance in Madras Matinee. “The experience you have from theatre rarely influences your acting in a film. Theatre is an actor’s medium, cinema is not,” says the actor. He substantiates this by saying, “In a play, we act with a live audience present, and whatever is delivered is what the play turns out to be. But a film has a director, and the entire cast and crew are following his directions. So while we may get a fundamental knowledge of the subject, the execution is different.”



Shelly Kishore, who plays the role of Kamalam, Kannan’s wife and Deepika’s mother in the film, has a different approach to her craft. “When I read a particular story, I have more questions about the character than inferences. It helps me get a proper visual of the character, and I can express it properly only when I fully lose my soul to it,” says Shelly, who signs off by giving her insight into what makes acting special. "Acting encourages one to express their voice with power," says Shelly, who adds a caveat. "Of course, when the director gives the space, and actors feel that contentment when the director's vision is fulfilled"