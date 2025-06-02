Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam finally gets OTT release date

Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam, featuring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles and Rajinikanth in an extended cameo, is gearing up for its OTT release over a year after its theatrical debut.

Sun NXT had announced that the sports drama will be released on their platform on the eve of Bakrid on June 6. The film, which was released in February 2024, was not received well commercially and had mixed reviews upon release.

The film was further mired in controversy following Aishwarya Rajinikanth's statement that a hard drive containing crucial scenes of the film went missing and they had to manage with the footage they had. "We were shocked as we lost 21 days of footage. It was a huge irresponsibility," she said in an interview after release.