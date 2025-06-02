Vetrimaaran moves HC over CBFC's refusal to certify 'Manushi'

Filmmaker Vetrimaaran has approached the Madras High Court to challenge the Central Bureau of Film Certification's decision not to grant a certificate for his upcoming production venture, Manushi.

The film, starring Andrea in the lead, is directed by Gopi Nainar. The film is set to revolve around a woman who is arrested on false charges and will generally showcase the plight of undertrial prisoners.

Vetrimaaran submitted to the bench led by Justice Anand Venkatesh that the censor board is refusing to certify his film as it shows the state in a negative light and promotes communism. He said that he was not allowed to voice his opinion before CBFC took the decision. He also submitted a representation to the CBFC in March to form a new committee comprising human rights activists and re-examine the film.

The director has sought a direction from the court to the CBFC on the same.

The film's trailer was released last April. Produced by Vetrimaaran's Grassroot film company, the film also stars Nasser, Tamizh, Balaji Sakthivel and Hakkim Shah.

Music director Ilaiyaraaja, cinematographer AM Edwin Sakay and editors Anthony and R Ramar make up the technical crew of Manushi.