'It is an absolute necessity': Mani Ratnam on Deepika Padukone's eight-hour workday demand

Deepika Padukone's reported demand for an eight-hour workday has ignited discussions within the film industry, drawing support from veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

The actor reportedly sought the revised schedule citing the need for flexible timings as a young mother. This development surfaced amidst reports of her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Spirit, starring Prabhas, where Triptii Dimri replaced her. Deepika reportedly stepped out of Spirit because Sandeep opposed her demands of an eight-hour workday and extra payment for the shoot should it exceed 100 days.

Mani Ratnam supports Padukone's stance, calling it a "rightful demand”.

He states, "I'm glad that she is in a position to ask for it and open the doors for the rest of them also to ask for it if needed." The acclaimed writer-director emphasises that filmmakers have to consider such requirements during casting. He concludes, "It is not an unreasonable thing that they are asking for. It is an absolute necessity. I think that should be the priority."

Recently, Ajay Devgn also supported Deepika. At the recent trailer launch of his actor wife Kajol's upcoming film Maa, Ajay said, “Most honest filmmakers will not have problems with it. And apart from this, being a mother and working for eight hours, most people have started working eight-nine hour shifts.”