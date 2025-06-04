Shruti Haasan on working with Rajinikanth in 'Coolie': 'I never really knew him before'

When star kids say that they do not know other star kids or their parents' contemporaries at a personal level, it may come across as a revelation to the public. However, it is not a rare phenomenon. Recently, Dulquer Salmaan said that he and Pranav Mohanlal drifted apart after they both went to college. Shruti Haasan also made a similar revelation. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Shruti opened up about working with Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj on Coolie, which is nearing its release.

Talking about her experience, Shruti Haasan said that she never really knew Rajinikanth all that well before working on the film and that her interactions with the latter were limited to "cordial formalities". Shruti's remarks come as a revelation, especially considering the fact that her actor father Kamal Haasan is Rajinikanth's contemporary. Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth have worked together in over a dozen films.

Shruti Haasan also commended Rajinikanth's considerateness while working on Coolie, saying the latter would "go out of his way to appreciate" his co-stars' good work. "All artistes need motivation, and when it comes from someone so legendary, it makes all the difference in the world," said Shruti Haasan.