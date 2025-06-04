Vishnu Vishal-Rudra starrer Oho Enthan Baby gets a release date

Days after unveiling the first glimpse of Oho Enthan Baby, marking the debut of actor Vishnu Vishal's brother Rudra, the makers announced that it will release in theatres on July 11.

Krishnakumar Ramakumar directs Oho Enthan Baby, who has acted in 5 Star (2002) and Arinthum Ariyamalum (2005), returned to films after his advertising stint to helm the Kaadhal Enbadhu Kannula Heart Irukkura Emoji segment from Prime Video's anthology series Modern Love Chennai, headlined by Ritu Varma.

With Rudra playing the lead in the film along with Bollywood actor Mithila Palkar, who is making her Tamil debut, the film also stars Anju Kurian, Mysskin, Redin Kingsley, Karunakaran, Geetha Kailasam, Balaji Sakthivel, Sujatha Babu, Nirmal Pillai, Nivashini, Arun Kurian, Vijayasarathy, Kasthuri, and Vaibhavi Tandle. Vishnu Vishal will play an extended cameo in the film he produced under his banner Vishnu Vishal Studioz, along with Romeo Pictures and D Company.

The technical crew of Oho Enthan Baby comprises composer Jen Martin, cinematographer Harish Kannan and editor RC Kannan.