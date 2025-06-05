Nivin Pauly will face off against Raghava Lawrence in Benz

Nivin Pauly is joining the cast of Benz, which stars Raghava Lawrence in the lead, as the makers made the announcement through a character promo video. Produced by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is the latest entrant in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe after Kaithi and Vikram.
Twin Fish Walter, as his character is named, Nivin appears with a bloodied face and a red robe with golden-coloured fishes stitched into it. Talking to another character, also played by him, he struggles to recount the name 'Benz', which could possibly be Raghava Lawrence's character.
This will be Nivin's fourth Tamil film after Neram, Richie, and the yet-to-be-released Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai.
Benz is written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy alongside Lokesh, with Pradeep Boopathi as the creative producer. The technical crew of the film includes Goutham George as the cinematographer, Philomin Raj as the editor, and Jacki as the art director. Sai Abhyankkar, who is known for his independent songs 'Katchi Sera', 'Aasai Kooda', and 'Sithira Puthiri', is making his debut as a music director with the film. Benz is backed by Passion Studios, G Squad, and The Route.