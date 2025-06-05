Nivin Pauly will face off against Raghava Lawrence in Benz

Nivin Pauly is joining the cast of Benz, which stars Raghava Lawrence in the lead, as the makers made the announcement through a character promo video. Produced by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is the latest entrant in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe after Kaithi and Vikram.

Twin Fish Walter, as his character is named, Nivin appears with a bloodied face and a red robe with golden-coloured fishes stitched into it. Talking to another character, also played by him, he struggles to recount the name 'Benz', which could possibly be Raghava Lawrence's character.