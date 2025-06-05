Priyamani's next web series titled Good Wife; Revathy to direct

Priyamani is jumping into the web series format once again. After her performance in Raj & DK's critically-acclaimed spy-action thriller Family Man and His Story, directed by Prashant Bhagia, Priyamani will be next seen in Good Wife. The upcoming series, which will stream on JioHotstar, is directed by noted actor-director Revathy.

An official adaptation of the American legal-political drama The Good Wife (2009-2016), this upcoming series will mark Revathy's foray into the web series format. Apart from Priyamani, the series will also feature Aari Arujunan, and Sampath Raj in prominent roles. Further cast details and a release date are yet to be revealed by the makers.

The original series, created by Robert and Michelle King, starred Julianna Margulies as Alicia Florrick whose husband Peter (Chris Noth), the former Cook County, Illinois State's Attorney, has been jailed following a notorious political corruption and sex scandal.