Priyamani's next web series titled Good Wife; Revathy to direct

Priyamani is jumping into the web series format once again. After her performance in Raj & DK's critically-acclaimed spy-action thriller Family Man and His Story, directed by Prashant Bhagia, Priyamani will be next seen in Good Wife. The upcoming series, which will stream on JioHotstar, is directed by noted actor-director Revathy.
An official adaptation of the American legal-political drama The Good Wife (2009-2016), this upcoming series will mark Revathy's foray into the web series format. Apart from Priyamani, the series will also feature Aari Arujunan, and Sampath Raj in prominent roles. Further cast details and a release date are yet to be revealed by the makers.
The original series, created by Robert and Michelle King, starred Julianna Margulies as Alicia Florrick whose husband Peter (Chris Noth), the former Cook County, Illinois State's Attorney, has been jailed following a notorious political corruption and sex scandal.
Christine Baranski, Matt Czuchry, Archie Panjabi, Zach Grenier, Matthew Goode, Cush Jumbo, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Alan Cumming also play prominent roles in the English series.
Apart from Good Wife, Priyamani is awaiting the release of the much-anticipated Vijay film Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, where she is set to star alongside Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mamitha Baiju, and Narain. Interestingly, Revathy is also expected to set to star in the film as Vijay's mother.
Revathy's directorial debut was back in 2002 with the English language film Mitr, My Friend, which went on to win the Best English Film of the Year award at the 49th National Film Awards. Her last directorial was the 2022 Hindi film Salaam Venky, which starred Kajol and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles. Good Wife will be her sixth directorial.