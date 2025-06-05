'Thug Life' divides viewers: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate, others slam the film

Amid much hype and controversy, Thug Life has finally hit theatres—everywhere except Karnataka.
In Karnataka, the film is mired in controversy following Kamal Haasan's remark that "Kannada was born out of Tamil," which sparked backlash from local groups. Adding to the tension, some audiences have also criticized the 70-year-old actor for sharing romantic and kissing scenes with significantly younger co-stars.
Although, banned in Karnataka, Kamal Haasan fans gathered in Hosur, where they burst crackers and celebrated the release of the movie.
Outside Karnataka, fans of Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR are celebrating Thug Life. However, not all reviews have been glowing—some critics have responded cautiously, with a few even slamming the film for its narrative and execution.
By now, netizens have also shared their opinions online, offering a wide range of reactions that reflect the film's polarizing impact.
One Venky Reviews wrote on X describing the movie as a "Boring gangster Drama that had some intrigue in the initial set up but falls off completely after that!" He rated the movie 2/5.
One AmuthaBharathi wrote on X: #ThugLife First half - Above average - Started off very well with a superb Vintage portion of 15 mins - #SilambarasanTR entry and O Maara song - #KamalHaasan elevating the film his performance on both Emotional & Action blocks - Trisha, Abhirami portions with KamalHaasan are super interesting - While in the mid of the first half the film has bit dropped in the screenplay & later on towards interval block picks up the phase - ARR BGM works partially at places First half ends off with a Bang on Face off of KH & STR
One Mallika wrote on X, "Powerful performance by @ikamalhaasan sir as always.
Awesome movie.
The mesmerizing voice of @shrutihaasan at the end was an amazing finish."
Another described Thug Life as a "visual spectacle."
One Rajesh L wrote that Thug Life is a "class entertainer by Manni Saar."
The film marks the reunion of Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan after a gap of 37 years. They earlier collaborated for the movie Nayagan.
Kamal Haasan's last release, Indian 2, underperformed at the box office. In contrast, his previous blockbuster Vikram had a stellar run, earning Rs 247.32 crore net in India and Rs 414.43 crore worldwide, according to reports.