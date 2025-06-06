Khushbu Sundar is grateful to Mani Ratnam for including daughter Anandita’s name in 'Thug Life' credits

Actor and producer Khushbu Sundar took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note of gratitude to filmmaker Mani Ratnam for crediting her daughter Anandita Sundar in the end credits of his latest release, Thug Life, which hit screens on Thursday.

Khushbu expressed pride in seeing Anandita’s name appear on the big screen, especially under the legendary director's banner. “As a parent, it fills me with immense pride to see my daughter's name in a Mani Ratnam film as his disciple,” she wrote. She revealed that Anandita had briefly worked as an assistant director on Thug Life before she had to step away due to an ankle injury. “She assisted for a short time, as she couldn’t continue due to her ankle fracture. But the knowledge she has gathered and what she has learnt from Mani Sir is sure to last a lifetime. The experience was indeed enriching. Thank you, Sir, for your large heart and not missing her name out in the credits,” Khushbu added.