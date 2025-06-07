Deepika Padukone joins Allu Arjun and Atlee in 'AA22'

In a special behind-the-scenes video released on Saturday, fans got a glimpse of Deepika hearing the script from Atlee and reacting with excitement. The video also showed her undergoing body scans and doing a green screen shoot, including a scene where she’s seen riding a horse. It hints at a high-octane action role with elements of martial arts and heavy VFX, suggesting that AA22 might be a creature-based action film.

While the release date is yet to be announced, the film is expected to be made on a large scale and may feature other popular actresses such as Mrunal Thakur and Janhvi Kapoor.

This exciting new film brings together some of Indian cinema’s biggest names, and fans across the country are eagerly waiting for more updates.