It’s a wrap for Karthi and PS Mithran's Sardar 2

Principal photography has concluded on Sardar 2, the highly anticipated sequel to actor Karthi and filmmaker PS Mithran's 2022 blockbuster. Announcing the news through social media on Saturday, Karthi posted pictures with the film's crew from Huahin Airport and captioned his post, "That's a wrap! What an adventure it's been!!"

The production update follows the release of a special prologue teaser for Sardar 2 in March, building significant anticipation among fans.

Sardar 2 also stars SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Yogi Babu, and Rajisha Vijayan in pivotal roles. Rajisha also appears in the first Sardar film, alongside Raashii Khanna, Chunky Pandey, Laila, Rithvik, Munishkanth, Avinash, Yugi Sethu, and Balaji Sakthivel. The sequel, whose production went for over 100 days, is set in locations such as China and Cambodia. The makers are yet to reveal full plot details and a release date for Sardar 2.