Ravi Mohan-Karthik Yogi film titled 'Bro Code'

Earlier, we reported that Ravi Mohan is set to produce and star in a Karthik Yogi directorial. On Monday, the makers of the film confirmed the news while also announcing the film’s title to be Bro Code.

Karthik Yogi is known for helming films like Vadakkupatti Ramasamy and Dikkiloona. Bro Code will also star SJ Suryah in a prominent role, marking his first collaboration with Ravi Mohan.

While plot details remain under wraps, the makers have revealed that the film will be an action comedy. The film is backed by Ravi Mohan under his banner, Ravi Mohan Studios. More details about the film’s extended cast and crew are awaited.

Meanwhile, Ravi Mohan can next be seen as a politician in Karathey Babu, helmed by Ganesh K Babu. He is also set to portray the antagonist in Sudha Kongara-Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi. In the pipeline, he also has Genie from Arjunan Jr and Thani Oruvan 2. SJ Suryah, on the other hand, has Love Insurance Kompany, Sardar 2 and Indian 3, in various stages of production.

