Sunil joins Vijay Milton-Raj Tarun's next

The latest to join the star cast of Vijay Milton and Raj Tarun's untitled film is actor Sunil. This announcement comes on the heels of Bharath and Aari Arjunan joining the cast.

The makers made the latest casting announcement on Sunday. The film marks Vijay Milton's first Telugu directorial, as it is pegged as a Tamil-Telugu bilingual.

The film, expected to follow the Goli Soda legacy, marks the first collaboration between Raj and Vijay Milton. The actor was recently seen in Bhale Unnade and is known for films such as Uyyaa Jampala, Kumar 21F and Cinema Choopistha Mava. Vijay Milton has previously directed films with Vikram in Tamil and Shivarajkumar in Kannada, in addition to the two Goli Soda films.

While Ammu Abhirami plays the female lead, Aari Arjunan will play a cop; the roles of Bharath and Paal Dabba are yet to be disclosed. Kalai Kingson and Vikram Mor are roped in as stunt directors, with the rest of the star cast and technical crew yet to be revealed. The film’s official title is set to be unveiled on June 15.