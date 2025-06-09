Vemal Interview: Paramasivan Fathima spreads the message of harmony

Paramasivan Fathima has been creating ripples ever since it hit the screens on Friday. The controversy began right from the time the teaser was released, and a few controversial dialogues and scenes were billed to have the potential to disturb the communal fabric of Tamil Nadu. The film's director Esakki Karvannan and actor Vemal argue that those claims are far from the truth, and Paramasivan Fathima aims to sow seeds of harmony and not discord.

"Paramasivan Fathima is a feel-good film that has more to offer than two warring villages. There is a story with a noble message, and it marries elements such as romance, sentiment, and even horror. I can guarantee that this will not just be a bland message-heavy film that sermonises," says Vemal. Agreeing to this assessment, Esakki adds that he is a filmmaker who believes it is important to use filmmaking tools to convey a message rather than just being preachy. "I believe that people dislike ones who give advice. Paramasivan Fathima only suggests people live a certain way to lead cordial lives. There won't be an in-your-face messaging."

Barring some big-scale violence such as the Kovai riots and Kanniyakumari Mandaikaadu riots, Tamil Nadu has fared relatively better on the communal front. Esakki is confident that the film will still resonate with people. "As you mentioned, there have been only a few communal riots in our State. But do you think people don't carry communal sentiments in them? By communal sentiments, I do not mean professing a particular faith. It is being too obsessed with one's faith to the point of harming others solely because they belong to another faith. The only difference, back in the day, people used to wield arms, physically attack, and commit arson, but today people spew venom on social media. They wish for too many bad things to happen to others. If they had the power to do such things, they would. Now that they cannot execute such things, they view social media platforms as an outlet to express their perverse intentions. I view evil thoughts as much of a problem as evil deeds. So though there aren't ostensible communal tensions prevailing in Tamil Nadu, Paramasivan Fathima has an important and noble purpose to serve," he explains.