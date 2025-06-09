Venkat Prabhu-Sivakarthikeyan film to go on floors in November

This unique creative partnership between Venkat Prabhu, the director of a high-concept film such as Maanaadu, and Sivakarthikeyan is anticipated to introduce a fresh cinematic piece to Tamil cinema. Further important announcements regarding the film are expected soon.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan has several other commitments, including Madharasi directed by AR Murugadoss and Parasakthi by Sudha Kongara.