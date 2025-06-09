Tamil

Both Venkat Prabhu and Sivakarthikeyan confirmed the news to CE
Venkat Prabhu-Sivakarthikeyan film to go on floors in November
There have been reports about director Venkat Prabhu and actor Sivakarthikeyan collaborating for their first full-length film together. Reportedly, Venkat Prabhu himself confirmed that his next directorial venture after The Greatest of All Time would star Sivakarthikeyan, who played a cameo in GOAT starring Vijay. According to the latest reports, production on the film is set to go start in November. Both Venkat Prabhu and Sivakarthikeyan confirmed the news to Cinema Express. The project, reportedly a time-travel narrative, promises a distinct storyline featuring two significant female characters. Sources indicate that Kalyani Priyadarshan and Gayathrie Shankar are in discussions for the lead female roles.

This unique creative partnership between Venkat Prabhu, the director of a high-concept film such as Maanaadu, and Sivakarthikeyan is anticipated to introduce a fresh cinematic piece to Tamil cinema. Further important announcements regarding the film are expected soon.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan has several other commitments, including Madharasi directed by AR Murugadoss and Parasakthi by Sudha Kongara.

