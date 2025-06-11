Arya's next titled Ananthan Kaadu

Arya's next film, which is directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar, has been titled Ananthan Kaadu. Jiyen Krishnakumar is known for directing Run Baby Run (2023), which starred RJ Balaji and Aishwarya Rajesh.
The teaser shows a montage of events that show some bloody conflicts and political masterminds, which hint at the story being a thriller. The film started production last year in Ramanathapuram.
The rest of the cast of Ananthan Kaadu includes Murali Gopy, Indrans, Vijayaraghavan, Sunil, Dev Mohan, Achyuth Kumar, Appani Sarath, Regina Cassandra, Nikhila Vimal, Santhy Balachandran, Anjali Nair, Sabumon Abdusamad, and Bose Venkat, among others.
Murali Gopy also serves as the writer for Ananthan Kaadu. The film's technical crew includes S Yuva as the director of photography, Rohit VS Variyath as the editor, Ranjith Kotheri as the production designer, and R Sakthi Saravanan handling stunts. B Ajaneesh Loknath, who has composed for Maharaja and Kantara, is the music composer for the film.
The film is produced by S Vinod Kumar, with Jain Paul serving as an executive producer. Ananthan Kaadu is backed by Mini Studios and Arya's The Show People.