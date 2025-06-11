Ashwath Bobo Interview: Test made me fulfil my dreams

"Even before I decided to quit cricket, my mom told me to look at alternatives because my career wasn't going the way I wanted it to go. It wasn't easy for her to point it out because it used to rile me up. While my dad never stopped me from following what I wanted, my mom acted as the reality check. It was important. And then, my then-girlfriend and now-wife also supported my decision to shift career paths. Acceptance isn't easy for people to shift careers at an age the world expects you to 'settle' and I think I lucked out on that front," says Ashwath, who hopes he gets the opportunity to knock down a few more doors as an actor and a broadcaster. "It is good to be the jack of all trades, but you have to find what you can master, too."