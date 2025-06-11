Vijay Antony: I will make Chinmayi sing in my music

The unofficial de-platforming of Chinmayi is becoming one of the most discussed subjects following the singer-voice artist's rendition of 'Muththa Mazhai' during Thug Life's audio launch.

Reacting to the developments, music composer-actor Vijay Antony, who is on a promotion spree for his upcoming film Maargan, said that he is looking to get back into serious music composition. And when he does so he will make Chinmayi sing for his songs.

Vijay Antony had earlier said that he receives tremendous response to his old songs in his concerts. He said it instilled confidence in him to return to composing music for films that he doesn't star in. He said he would sign only such films with star value and commercial value. He said so because his old commercial peppy numbers are still a rage.

On the work front, Vijay Antony's Maargan is directed by editor Leo John Paul, known for Pizza, Attakathi, Soodhu Kavvum, Mundasupatti, Thegidi, and Indru Nettru Naalai. Leo also serves as the editor of the film and Vijay Antony serves as the music composer. Cinematographer Yuva S and art director Raja A round up the technical crew.

Maargan's cast also includes Samuthirakani, Mahanathi Shankar, Prithika, Brigida Saga, Vinodh Sagar, Deepshikha, Archana, Kanimozhi, and Anthagaram Natarajan.

Releasing in Tamil, the film is also expected to be screened in Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and Telugu. Maargan, produced by Vijay Antony Film Corporation, will release in theatres on June 27.