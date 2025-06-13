Keerthy Suresh's Revolver Rita gets an August release

Wrapping the production last year, the makers of Keerthy Suresh-headlined Revolver Rita announced that the film will be released on August 27.

On Tuesday, the makers dropped a special glimpse to make the announcement.

Apart from Keerthy Suresh, the comedy also stars Radikaa Sarathkumar, Redin Kingsley, Mime Gopi, Sendrayan, and veteran stunt choreographer Super Subbarayan.

It may be noted that director K Chandru is making a comeback with Revolver Rita after Naveena Saraswathi Sabatham (2013).

Cinematographer Dinesh Krishnan B, editor Praveen KL, and art director Vinoth Rajkumar make up the film's technical crew. The film is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy. Aishwarya Suresh serves as the creative producer.

Post its theatrical run, Revolver Rita is set to hit the OTT platform Netflix.

Keerthy Suresh had four releases last year: Siren, Raghu Thatha, Baby John (Hindi) and voice-acted the role of Bujji in Kalki 2898 AD.