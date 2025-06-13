Suriya's upcoming film with Jithu Madhavan is under discussion

Making his last appearance in Karthik Subbaraj's Retro, Suriya is now busy filming for his 46th project with Venky Atluri in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, there is an interesting update about his next venture.

Helmer of Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham, Jithu Madhavan, is in discussion to direct Suriya's 47th project. Though in the early stages, the director confirms that talks are indeed going on, and he cannot divulge further details at this point.

Following his successful debut with the 2023 horror-comedy Romancham, which had Soubin Shahir starring, Jithu struck gold with his sophomore Aavesham too. This film follows the consequences faced by three college friends after befriending a gangster to get even with their bullies. Aavesham became a box-office hit in both Kerala and Tamil Nadu, making over Rs 150 crore.

We had earlier reported that the makers of Suriya 46, starring Mamitha Baiju as the female lead, are planning a quick shoot for about three months. The actor is also filming for his 45th film with filmmaker-actor RJ Balaji.

Jithu's supposed next was with Mohanlal, but he confirmed the film has been dropped and that he is currently scripting a new film to be directed by Manjummel Boys fame Chidambaram. It is backed by Jana Nayagan producers KVN Productions in association with Thespian Films.