Vishnu Vishal-Ramkumar's Irandu Vaanam wraps filming

Weeks after revealing the first look poster from actor Vishnu Vishal starrer Irandu Vaanam, the makers announced on Tuesday that the production has wrapped.

The actor on his social media appreciated director Ramkumar for making "something unique and interesting again". The film was under production for 150 days.

Irandu Vaanam, which has Mamitha Baiju as the female lead, marks the third collaboration between Ramkumar and Vishnu Vishal, following Mundasupatti and Ratsasan. The film's first look was suggestive of a romantic and fantastical themes.

Joining Ramkumar in the technical crew are music composer Dhibu Ninan Thomas, cinematographer Dinesh K Babu, editor San Lokesh, art director A Gopi Anand, and stunt choreographer Vicky.

Ramkumar is returning to direction almost seven years after Ratsasan (2018). Meanwhile, Vishnu Vishal, last seen in Lal Salaam, has Mohandas and Aaryan in the pipeline. Sathya Jyothi Films is producing Irandu Vaanam.

Plot details, rest of the cast, and release details regarding Irandu Vaanam are yet to be made by the makers.