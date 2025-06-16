KombuSeevi wraps production, Shanmuga Pandian fetes crew

Just a day after the theatrical release of his film Padai Thalaivan, production on the Shanmuga Pandian-starrer KombuSeevi has successfully concluded. To mark the occasion, the film's lead actor Shanmuga Pandian personally felicitated the entire crew, presenting them with new clothes and a biriyani feast. Ponram, acclaimed for his work on Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, wrote and directed KombuSeevi. The cast also features R Sarathkumar in a pivotal role, alongside actors such as Kaali Venkat, Kalki Raja, and Tharnika.

KombuSeevi aims to transport audiences to "an era of grit, glory, and ultimate alaparai," capturing the "wild west vibes of Usilampatti." The film draws inspiration from real events that transpired around 1996 in the Usilampatti and Andipatti regions, promising a raw and authentic narrative rooted in history.