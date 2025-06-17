Vetri Maaran starts filming for his next with Silambarasan

After many reports about Vetri Maaran joining hands with Silambarasan for his next directorial, a photo from the sets of the film has confirmed the news. The photo, which has now gone viral on social media, features Silambarasan with a checkered shirt and lungi, along with Vetri Maaran, who is seen giving instructions. While this confirms their collaboration, the photo has also piqued the curiosity of the audience, as Jailer director Nelson is seen alongside Silambarasan in the photo.
As per a report on India Today, Nelson is set to be seen in a cameo role in the upcoming film. The still is reportedly from the film’s promo shoot. The yet-to-be-titled film is scheduled to go on floors in the coming weeks, while an announcement is also expected soon
Some reports also suggest that the upcoming film is set in the same universe as the auteur’s cult film with Dhanush, Vada Chennai. Kavin and Manikandan are also set to play a part in this film, while Andrea Jeremiah, Samuthirakani and Kishore are expected to reprise their roles from Vada Chennai. However, official confirmation is awaited.
It is to be noted that Vada Chennai was initially set to star Silambarasan in the lead. However, as the film never materialised, it eventually went to Dhanush and ended up becoming both critically acclaimed and commercially successful. While Vetri Maaran has been promising a sequel to Vada Chennai for a while now, he has previously also spoken about spin-offs to the hit film. Details about the plot of this film are unknown at the moment. However, Dhanush recently confirmed that Vada Chennai 2 will definitely happen.
Meanwhile, Vetri Maaran last directed Viduthalai: Part 2, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, and Manju Warrier in lead roles. Silambarasan was recently seen in Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life. He has a slew of projects in the pipeline, including STR 49 with Ramkumar Balakrishnan, STR 50 with Desingh Periyasamy, and STR 51 with Ashwath Marimuthu. Nelson, on the other hand, is working on Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, the shooting for which is currently progressing in Karnataka.
(This story was originally published in Cinema Express.)