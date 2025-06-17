Vetri Maaran starts filming for his next with Silambarasan

It is to be noted that Vada Chennai was initially set to star Silambarasan in the lead. However, as the film never materialised, it eventually went to Dhanush and ended up becoming both critically acclaimed and commercially successful. While Vetri Maaran has been promising a sequel to Vada Chennai for a while now, he has previously also spoken about spin-offs to the hit film. Details about the plot of this film are unknown at the moment. However, Dhanush recently confirmed that Vada Chennai 2 will definitely happen.

Meanwhile, Vetri Maaran last directed Viduthalai: Part 2, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, and Manju Warrier in lead roles. Silambarasan was recently seen in Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life. He has a slew of projects in the pipeline, including STR 49 with Ramkumar Balakrishnan, STR 50 with Desingh Periyasamy, and STR 51 with Ashwath Marimuthu. Nelson, on the other hand, is working on Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, the shooting for which is currently progressing in Karnataka.

(This story was originally published in Cinema Express.)