Manjima Mohan criticises 'commercial exploitation of sorrow' over Ahmedabad plane crash

In the wake of the devastating Ahmedabad aeroplane crash, which claimed a significant number of lives last week, many celebrities have voiced their grief and concern. Manjima Mohan is the latest to do so.

The actor took to her Instagram Stories to express her dismay at the public's reaction to the tragedy.

In a poignant post, Manjima wrote, "What has humanity come to? In a heartbreaking crash, we lost so many precious lives, and we see people trying to profit from the tragedy. Sensationalising the event, spreading fear through astrology and numerology, making insensitive jokes, and thrusting microphones into the faces of grieving families. At a time that calls for compassion and respect, is this truly the example we want to set for the next generation?"

Manjima’s statement highlights several alarming trends observed in the aftermath of such devastating events. She criticises the commercial exploitation of sorrow, pointing to those who attempt to gain financially from the suffering of others.

Furthermore, she condemns the spread of misinformation and fear-mongering, specifically mentioning the use of astrology and numerology to speculate on the crash's causes or consequences.