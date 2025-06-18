Vaibhav: I consider myself a mass hero

Misfits—That's exactly how actors Vaibhav, Athulya Ravi and Manikanda Rajesh describe the cast of Chennai City Gangsters. Directed by Vikram Rajeshwar along with Arun Keshav, the film features a gang that is on a mission to steal a fortune. "The script had all the necessary details on our roles and quirks. We never had to add them ourselves. The characterisation was such that they were written to encompass their behaviours. That provided the freedom to the cast to explore their roles in a way that adds flavour to the story. We had to work on our dynamics and improvise on set," notes Athulya Ravi, who plays Jenny in the film, which is filled with gangsters named Poochi, Split Soosai, Memory Dass, Kudi Kumar, and Manda Kolaaru.
Considering the wacky nature of the film and its characters, did she have to urge the directors to write her character in a way that also showcases her performance? "Apart from being the romantic partner to Vaibhav's character, I am also the coordinator for the team of gangsters, handling their mishaps and accompanying them on this mad ride," she responds. Underlining the space for such wacky comedies in Tamil cinema, Vaibhav takes the examples of Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran, and the Kalakalappu films. "Imagine two aspiring gangsters seeking help from retired gangsters. Imagine all the laughs that can be derived. That's how the film will entertain the audiences and connect with them instantly," he adds.
Interestingly, after Perusu, Vaibhav is once again reuniting with his brother Sunil Reddy in this film. While crediting directors for crafting solid characters for both of them, Vaibhav is also clear that it will not become a pattern. "I'd like to give this combination a break for some time. We shouldn't overdo it." The actor also reveals that he never expected this to be a successful combo on screen. "Our father dreamt of seeing him as a doctor and me as a software engineer. Although we never fulfilled his dreams, he was happy to witness us taking a similar career path. In fact, Sunil was that awkward person who stands expressionless in family photos, but look at him now! He is not just acting well but also giving suggestions to budding actors. I am proud of him."
Although Vaibhav's filmography is mostly filled with comedy films, he admits that the genre will always excite him. "Even I don't know how I keep working on these types of storylines that continue to have comedic undertones. My personal traits reflect in my onscreen characters. Simbu would tell me that he likes the little nuances that I bring to every role.," he adds. While it might seem that Vaibhav mostly plays low-key and flawed characters, he is clear about his standing as an actor. "I consider myself a mass hero. Be it Meyaadha Maan, Hello Naan Pei Pesuren, Chennai 600028 II, or even the recent Perusu, these roles keep finding me. I like playing these local, boy-next-door roles. I also want to explore dark humour like I did in Perusu as they have a separate audience altogether. I was never scared to step into the genre."
Chennai City Gangsters also stars Bigg Boss Tamil-fame Manikanda Rajesh in his first full-fledged role after the show. "As a newcomer, I couldn't have asked for a better film to get an entry into cinema. I would constantly observe and learn from Anandaraj, Sunil, Vaibhav, and others. I lived every moment of it. Honestly, I was quite scared during my first scene, but Vaibhav was encouraging, and I felt welcomed," he says, underlining that the experience boosted his confidence.
Talking about how her approach to acting was influenced by working with talented filmmaker-actors like Samuthirakani, Suseenthiran, Mysskin, and Sasikumar, Athulya says, "Each of these directors brought a unique flavour to the films. I wasn't aware of how to explore scripts as I was a newcomer when I had the opportunity to work with these veterans, but now I dig deep into how these filmmakers write each scene and what they have in mind while writing it. As a result, I've approached both my upcoming films, Diesel and Mr X, differently," she says.
Coming back to Chennai City Gangsters, Vaibhav underscores that comedy is subjective, and it is not possible to alter dialogues or comedy to suit the palette of every audience member. "When I recently met a producer's son, I was astonished to know that 'No way' has a different meaning altogether. He said that meant 'mokka podradhu'. When these are the audiences we are dealing with, we need to understand that the times are changing and up the ante in terms of comedy," signs off Vaibhav.