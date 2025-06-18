Vaibhav: I consider myself a mass hero

Chennai City Gangsters also stars Bigg Boss Tamil-fame Manikanda Rajesh in his first full-fledged role after the show. "As a newcomer, I couldn't have asked for a better film to get an entry into cinema. I would constantly observe and learn from Anandaraj, Sunil, Vaibhav, and others. I lived every moment of it. Honestly, I was quite scared during my first scene, but Vaibhav was encouraging, and I felt welcomed," he says, underlining that the experience boosted his confidence.

Talking about how her approach to acting was influenced by working with talented filmmaker-actors like Samuthirakani, Suseenthiran, Mysskin, and Sasikumar, Athulya says, "Each of these directors brought a unique flavour to the films. I wasn't aware of how to explore scripts as I was a newcomer when I had the opportunity to work with these veterans, but now I dig deep into how these filmmakers write each scene and what they have in mind while writing it. As a result, I've approached both my upcoming films, Diesel and Mr X, differently," she says.