Biopic based on Samba Rock singer Darkkey announced

The life of Darkkey Nagaraja, known widely as Darkkey, is being adapted into a feature film, titled Aku Darkkey. One of the pioneers of Malaysian Sambarock, Darkkey was recently seen in the Ajith Kumar-starrer Good Bad Ugly, performing his song 'Arakana', which was titled 'AK The Tiger' in the film's album.

Darkkey found fame when he released the single 'Akkamage' along with his band, The Keys. He then released a full-fledged album, also titled 'Arakana'. In cinema, Darkkey most famously featured in 'Ulagam Oruvanukka' from Rajinikanth's Kabali, which had music composed by Santhosh Narayanan and was written and directed by Pa Ranjith.