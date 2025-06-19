Grace Antony: I am not a heroine material

It is not every day that director Ram comes up with a feel-good comedy. But that's exactly the genre he has attempted in his next, Paranthu Po, headlined by Shiva and Malayalam actor Grace Antony. Paranthu Po marks Grace's debut in Tamil after making quite a mark in Malayalam with films like Kumbalangi Nights, Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham, Rorschach, Nunakkuzhi, and Appan.



'Ram sir chose me seeing Appan'

Interestingly, Appan (2022), which explored a dysfunctional father-son relationship, was the reason why Ram thought Grace would be the apt choice for Paranthu Po, which explores a complex dad-son relationship with humour. "I have been getting Tamil offers for a few years now, but I wanted a solid launch here. That was when Nivin (Pauly) chettan, who was working with Ram sir in Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, informed me that the director was interested in casting me in his next. Honestly, I wasn't familiar with his works. Then I watched Peranbu and his other films. Once he narrated the one-line, and then read through the five-page synopsis. I immediately accepted the film. Ram sir was kind and also keen that I understand the character and situations, so he took the help of a Malayalam translator to translate all my dialogues."



'I am a Vijay fan'

While Tamil cinema industry night have been new for Grace, the language was not a barrier since she has been an avid fan of Tamil movies since childhood. "I have grown up watching Tamil films, and I have been a fan of Vijay sir since my school days, so being in a Tamil film wasn't really a culture shock for me. However, the scheduling of shoots varies in both industries. Back in Kerala, a 30-day shoot wraps up in 28 days; here it extends. I do not mean it as a complaint. Paranthu Po unfolds in different terrains, so I feel the extension is justified. But since this is my first Tamil film, it struck me as a bit odd. But the shoot process was fun nonetheless."



'Paranthu Po was a rewarding experience'

Grace describes her debut film as nothing short of an adventure that pushed her limits and enabled her to become a better actor. "We shot in Coimbatore and Palakkad mostly. My character had to both scale mountains and swim around in lakes. Since some of the sites we shot were frequented by wild animals, there were time restrictions and we had to shoot at breakneck speed. I also suffered injuries during the shoot to the point of requiring surgery. In the end, it was all rewarding, as Ram sir appreciated my acting and asked me if he could write more scenes for me than planned."



'Shiva compensated my social anxiety'

Grace confesses she is a socially anxious person and finds it hard to open up to new people. But that was not a problem in Paranthu Po, thanks to her co-star, the convivial Shiva. Calling him an extroverted classmate who would do anything to have fun in the classroom, Grace says, "To my advantage, I magically lose inhibitions in front of a camera. But on the sets, it was Shiva who kept us entertained. There were days when he wanted to leave early, and he just went to Ram sir and made me the scapegoat. Also, since it was a rather compact set with limited actors, socialising wasn't a requirement."



'I am not a heroine material'



Grace, who is confident about her strengths in comedy, has no qualms admitting that she might not suit the typical heroine roles in our films. She is also smart enough to point out that longevity as an actor is much more valuable than a glittery but short career. "I want to act even when I am old and frail. I know my strengths and limitations. So I am more keen on working on character and comedy roles. Also, thankfully, Malayalam cinema's idea of a heroine has not been reduced to a mere glam doll yet, so the differentiation between a heroine and a female "character" role is not too much."