Suriya 45: RJ Balaji's directorial now titled Karuppu

Suriya's much-anticipated film with actor-director RJ Balaji has now been titled Karuppu and a first look has been released by the makers. The film was launched in November last year with the tentative title of Suriya 45 and marks the first collaboration between RJ Balaji and Suriya.

The film stars Trisha as the female lead, marking a reunion for the actor with her Aaru (2005) co-star Suriya. The cast also includes Yogi Babu, popular Malayalam actor Indrans, Lubber Pandhu star Swasika, Sshivada, Natty, Supreeth Reddy, and Anagha Maya Ravi.