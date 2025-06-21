Suriya 45: RJ Balaji's directorial now titled Karuppu

Suriya's much-anticipated film with actor-director RJ Balaji has now been titled Karuppu and a first look has been released by the makers. The film was launched in November last year with the tentative title of Suriya 45 and marks the first collaboration between RJ Balaji and Suriya.
The film stars Trisha as the female lead, marking a reunion for the actor with her Aaru (2005) co-star Suriya. The cast also includes Yogi Babu, popular Malayalam actor Indrans, Lubber Pandhu star Swasika, Sshivada, Natty, Supreeth Reddy, and Anagha Maya Ravi.
On the technical team, the film has music by Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography by GK Vishnu, editing by Kalaivanan, art direction by Arun Venjaramoodu and stunt direction by Vikram Mor.
The upcoming film also reunites Suriya with his NGK producers and RJ Balaji with his Sorgavaasal makers, SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu of Dream Warrior Pictures.
Suriya, who was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj's Retro, is also working on director Venky Atluri's Suriya 46 which went on floors earlier this month. The film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon and Radikaa Sarathkumar in pivotal roles with GV Prakash scoring music.
Karuppu is RJ Balaji's third directorial after LKG and Mookuthi Amman. He last played the lead in Sorgavaasal last year and has Happy Ending in the making.