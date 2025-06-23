Actor Srikanth arrested by Greater Chennai Police in drug case

Tamil film actor Srikanth was on Monday arrested by the Greater Chennai Police in a drug bust case, sources said.

The actor was taken in for questioning on Monday morning based on statements given by the accused in another drug case.

A week ago, the Nungambakkam police had arrested John, a native of Ghana, and seized 11 gm of cocaine from him.

Police sources said that Srikanth's arrest was linked to this case, indicating that the actor had procured the narcotic from him. The agency is yet to issue any official statement on this.

Srikanth has acted in many successful Tamil movies including his debut Roja Kootam in 2002, April Maadhathil (2002), Parthiban Kanavu (2003), Oru Naal Oru Kanavu (2005), Poo (2008), and Nanban (2012) among others.

Reflecting on his colourful filmography, dotted with films from a wide variety of stories, Srikanth had told The New Indian Express in an earlier interview, "My career graph looks more like an ECG graph, with such highs and lows."

Konjam Kadhal Konjam Modhal was his latest release and came out in March 2025.

The actor's arrest follows a similar arrests from the Kerala film industry, that saw actor Shine Tom Chacko as well as directors Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza being questioned by cops.