Mamitha Baiju plays Kural in Dude

On the occasion of actor Mamitha Baiju's 24th birthday, the makers of her upcoming film, Dude, with Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead, dropped her character poster. The Premalu actor will play Kural in the film helmed by debutant Keerthiswaran.

Dude is Pradeep's fourth film as the lead. He has previously headlined Love Today, in which he served as the director; Ashwath Marimuthu's Dragon, and Vignesh Shivan's Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), which is awaiting a release.

The film, also featuring Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini and Dravid Selvam, is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. This film is the production company's second Tamil film after Ajith Kumar's latest hit, Good Bad Ugly.

Keerthiswaran had earlier worked as an assistant director for Sudha Kongara in Soorarai Pottru, her segments in Paava Kadhaigal and Putham Pudhu Kaalai.

Dude has music by Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography by Niketh Bommi, and cuts by Barath Vikraman. The film is set to clash with Mari Selvaraj's Bison, starring Dhruv Vikram, at the box office.