Geetha Kailasam Interview: The market is built in such a way that a film attracts audiences only when big names are attached to it

Before New York, Angammal was screened at the MAMI Film Festival, Mumbai, and the International Film Festival Kerala. When asked about the importance of awards and festivals, especially for a film like Angammal, Geetha shares, “The market is built in such a way that a film attracts audiences only when big names are attached to it. Even for a film that has been screened at a festival, there are a lot of preconceived notions, where people wonder if they will be bored with the film or if it will actually be enjoyable.” When asked who should take up the mantle of providing support for films like Angammal, Geetha says, “The producers and the distributors need to provide support for artistic films to be released. The theatres can be filled only to a point; beyond that, the audience will always prefer OTT. For theatres to be full, the audience needs to be familiar with the actor’s work.”