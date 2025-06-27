'3BHK’ trailer: A heartfelt ode to middle-class dreams, hope, and the pursuit of home

In Tamil, a popular proverb goes something like, “Try organising a wedding and try building a home,” which reflects upon the two most difficult tasks in a lifetime. The trailer for '3BHK', the upcoming Sri Ganesh directorial starring Sarath Kumar, Devayani, Siddharth and Meetha Raghunath, portrays the difficulties of the latter.

The trailer starts with a school-going Siddharth walking into his house amidst a heavy downpour to find it half sunken in water. His parents and sister unflinchingly try to safeguard as much material as possible from the water. From there, the ambition for the entire family is set. To build and own a house, with pride, and to live without such hassles. While the dream is optimistic, the protagonists are burdened with obstacle after obstacle in their path towards their ambition. How they all, united as one with one goal, build that house seems to form the crux of the film.