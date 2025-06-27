Love Marriage Movie Review: A simple, no-frills tale of love, marriage, and a few things in between

The irony of naming a film about arranged marriage as Love Marriage isn’t lost on the makers, as they have ample fun with the setup. The film is set during the pandemic, and it is a reminder that the lockdown isn’t something that happened too long ago. Ramachandran is reticent, and Ambika is shy, yet they are not a match made in heaven, and as we spend more time with them, it is clear that the concept of arranged marriage is the biggest gamble in a couple’s life. However, the film doesn’t dwell a lot on all these aspects of marriage, and takes up the low-hanging fruits of nosy relatives who exist only to wreak havoc in the lives of the protagonist. Here, too, we have Ramachandran’s uncle (Aruldoss), who gives it his all in an unlikeable one-note character. We know he is present in the narrative only for the protagonist to finally give him a dressing down, and that’s what happens, not once, but twice.