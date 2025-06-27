Vijay Antony confirms 'Pichaikkaran 3' release window

After stepping into the director’s chair with Pichaikkaran 2, Vijay Antony has now confirmed that Pichaikkaran 3 will officially hit theatres in 2027. During the promotions of his upcoming film Maargan, the multi-hyphenate star revealed that the film will arrive in summer 2027. He is set to headline the threequel both onscreen and offscreen.

Released on May 19, 2023, Pichaikkaran 2 marked Vijay Antony’s directorial debut. He not only helmed the film and played the lead alongside Kavya Thapar but also edited it and composed the music. While the film opened to mixed reviews, Antony was widely appreciated for taking on multiple creative roles. The film also managed a decent run at the box office, grossing over Rs 12 crore.

Though Pichaikkaran 2 was not a direct sequel to the 2016 hit Pichaikkaran, it carried forward the emotional and social themes that made the original a fan favourite. Naturally, anticipation was high for the second installment, and fans can now look forward to seeing how the third film will evolve within the same narrative spirit.

On the work front, Vijay Antony has a packed slate ahead. While his Maargan is hitting theatres today, his upcoming releases include Valli Malai, Agni Siragugal, Khakhee, Shakthi Thirumagan, and another film with Pichaikkaran director Sasi, promising an eventful year ahead for the versatile artist.