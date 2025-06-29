SJ Suryah all set to return to direction with ‘Killer’

Actor-filmmaker SJ Suryah is making a directorial comeback after a long time. The actor is set to return to direction with 'Killer'.

Suryah, known for his directorials such as Vaali, Kushi, and New, will also play the lead in the movie. The movie will be produced by the well-known Kerala-based production house Sree Gokulam Movies along with Suryah’s Angel Studios.

“Hello folks, your director SJ Suryah is back with his dream project, titled ‘Killer’,” Suryah posted on Instagram. “I am feeling blessed to collaborate with the prestigious Sree Gokulam Movies for the project,” he wrote.