Gautham Ram Karthik's next to be a sci-fi thriller

Actor Gautham Ram Karthik has signed his next film, a sci-fi thriller directed by debutant filmmaker Sooriyaprathap, who has previously worked as an associate director on Rajinikanth's Kochadaiiyaan, directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth. He has showcased his talent on the hit reality show Naalaiya Iyakkunar season 1 which set the ground for several new-age directors to hone their skills.

According to the makers, the upcoming film will see Gautham playing the role of a police officer. In a statement, Verus Productions, which is backing the film said, "When Sooriyaprathap narrated this script, I immediately sensed his ability to connect with audience emotions, and I am confident that this film will translate beautifully on screen. Gautham Ram Karthik, with his versatility across genres and roles: from enjoyable to intense ones, has always stood out. He plays a police officer in this film, and I believe it will be a landmark project in his career and for all of us involved."