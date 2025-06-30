GV Prakash’s Blackmail gets release date

Alongside GV Prakash, Teju Ashwini stars as the female lead of the film. Srikanth, Bindu Madhavi, Muthukumar, Redin Kingsley, Ramesh Thilak, Hari Priya, and other notable actors play key roles in Blackmail.
Produced by A Deivakani and Jayakkodi Amalraj under the JDS Film Factory, Blackmail promises to be a gripping thriller that will have "unexpected twists and turns." The technical team of Blackmail includes composer, Sam CS, editor San Lokesh, and cinematographer Gokul Benoy, known for his work on the recent Jiiva-starrer Black.
Mu Maran has previously helmed Iravukku Aayiram Kangal starring Arulnidhi and Kannai Nambathey starring Udhayanidhi Stalin. Blackmail marks his third directorial. This film’s storyline is yet to be disclosed.
Meanwhile, GV Prakash was last seen in his 25th film, Kingston, helmed by Kamal Prakash. In the pipeline, he has Idimuzhakkam, 13 and Mental Manadhil in various stages of production. On the composition front, GV Prakash has Dhanush’s Idly Kadai, Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi, Kavin’s Mask, and Soori’s Mandaadi among other films.