Vijay Antony: A good script takes care of every shortcoming in a film

On choosing to work with a director, Vijay Antony says he would go for the nature of the person rather than just their technical prowess. "Leo impressed me on that front as well. You may be a knowledgeable person with avant-garde technical knowledge at your fingertips, but if you aren't well-behaved, the film will not progress the way it was envisioned. If you are ill-tempered and respond rudely, it will have a huge impact on the actors. I am pretty sure actors in such sets will not give their best," he says, adding, "Also, I loved that Leo wrote only the things that he wanted to shoot. I am not a fan of directors who write unnecessarily or shoot unnecessarily. I will not call someone a director who doesn't know where to stop and is not sure about what resources they require."



Vijay Antony had already said he would again start composing for films he is not starring in. With a long list of hit albums to his name, the actor-composer believes he can still dust himself off and make such music palatable to the current generation. "I view the reduction of the number of songs and the revamp of commercial filmmaking sensibilities as healthy. Now if you are just going to give me 2 or 3 songs instead of 5 or 6, I can invest more energy in those songs and bring out my best. I don't think I have a lot of catching up to do. Having said that, I need to enhance my knowledge in AI; it can do a lot to help in improving my efficiency," he charts out his plans to reinvent the composer in him, adding that he seconds AR Rahman's view that the composers today aren't sufficiently working on songs that adhere to classical aesthetics. "Knowing ragas will enable you to innovate your compositions. That is the reason why I would have used Carnatic music even in songs that least require it, such as 'Nenjakootil' and 'Chillax.' Having said that, I would also like to add that learning Western music is equally essential because with Classical, you may gain mastery over three or four instruments, but to conduct an orchestra on a huge canvas, like, say, involving 1000 musicians, a grasp of Western music is non-negotiable."