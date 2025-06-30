Vijay Sethupathi-Nithya Menen’s Thalaivan Thalaivii gets release date

Along with character introductions of Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, the glimpse offers a detailed introduction of the various characters that the actors are set to portray in the film. Yogi Babu will be seen as Chitthirai, Chemban Vinod Jose as Arasangam, Saravanan as Sembaiyya, Kaali Venkat as Amarasigamani, and many more.