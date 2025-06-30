Vijay Sethupathi-Nithya Menen’s Thalaivan Thalaivii gets release date

The made-for-each-other cooks-and-foodies couple, Agasaveeran (Vijay Sethupathi) and Perarasi (Nithya Menen), are all set to bring us a rugged love story on July 25. The official release date for Pandiraj’s upcoming directorial, Thalaivan Thalaivii, was announced along with a glimpse on Sunday.
Along with character introductions of Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, the glimpse offers a detailed introduction of the various characters that the actors are set to portray in the film. Yogi Babu will be seen as Chitthirai, Chemban Vinod Jose as Arasangam, Saravanan as Sembaiyya, Kaali Venkat as Amarasigamani, and many more.
Thalaivan Thalaivii also stars RK Suresh, Mynaa Nandhini, Deepa, Roshini Haripriyan, and Sendrayan, among others. The film, Vijay Sethupathi’s 52nd, is produced under the Sathya Jyothi Films banner.
Previously, the makers of the film unveiled the first single titled 'Pottala Muttaye'. Santhosh Narayanan, who has composed music for the film, has sung 'Pottala Muttaye' with Sublahshini, who is known for 'Golden Sparrow' from Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam. The music video features the singers and lyricist Vivek, with visuals from the film and some animated scenes interspersed.
Thalaivan Thalaivii brings Vijay and Nithya back together after their work on the 2022 Malayalam film 19(1)(a). On the technical front, the film has cinematographer M Sukumar, composer Santhosh Narayanan, and editor Pradeep E Ragav. Pandiraaj has previously helmed films like Pasanga, Kadaikutty Singam and Etharkkum Thunindhavan.
TG Thyagarajan, Sendhil Thyagarajan, and Arjun Thyagarajan are producing the film under the Sathya Jyothi Films banner. G Saravanan and Sai Siddharth serve as co-producers.
Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Ace with co-star Rukmini Vasanth. In the pipeline, he has Train with director Mysskin, a film with Puri Jagannadh, and the silent film Gandhi Talks alongside Arvind Swami and Aditi Rao Hydari. On the other hand, Nithya Menen has Idly Kadai with actor-filmmaker Dhanush next.