Tamannaah denies alleged involvement in crypto scam; to initiate defamation suit

Actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal, two prominent stars of South Indian cinema, have come under scrutiny in connection with an ongoing cryptocurrency fraud investigation. According to reports, the Puducherry police are planning to question the actresses regarding their alleged association with a Coimbatore-based company accused of defrauding investors through false promises of high returns.

The company, which launched in 2022, allegedly duped individuals of several crores, resulting in significant financial losses. Tamannaah attended the company’s grand launch event, while Kajal participated in a corporate gathering where top investors were lavished with luxury gifts. Furthermore, the scam extended to an extravagant cruise party in Mumbai, where investors were encouraged to contribute even more funds.