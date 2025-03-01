Tamannaah denies alleged involvement in crypto scam; to initiate defamation suit

Actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal, two prominent stars of South Indian cinema, have come under scrutiny in connection with an ongoing cryptocurrency fraud investigation. According to reports, the Puducherry police are planning to question the actresses regarding their alleged association with a Coimbatore-based company accused of defrauding investors through false promises of high returns.
The company, which launched in 2022, allegedly duped individuals of several crores, resulting in significant financial losses. Tamannaah attended the company’s grand launch event, while Kajal participated in a corporate gathering where top investors were lavished with luxury gifts. Furthermore, the scam extended to an extravagant cruise party in Mumbai, where investors were encouraged to contribute even more funds.
Following multiple complaints, authorities launched a large-scale probe, resulting in the arrest of two key suspects, Nitish Jain and Arvind Kumar. The fraud spanned several states, including Delhi, Odisha, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala.
Investigators revealed that the scammers used fake online accounts to siphon funds, with another accused, Imran Pasha, having been arrested by Raipur police in a related case. While several arrests have been made, some suspects remain at large, and efforts to track them down are ongoing.
Given their prominent presence at the company’s events, authorities are investigating whether Tamannaah and Kajal were merely endorsing the firm or if they had deeper financial involvement.
In a statement, Tamannaah strongly refuted the claims, urging both the public and the media to refrain from circulating baseless rumours. She said, "It has come to my attention that rumours are being circulated alleging my involvement in cryptocurrency dealings. I kindly request my friends in the media not to spread any fake, misleading, or false reports. In the meantime, my team is looking into the matter to initiate appropriate legal action."
On Saturday, rumours surfaced suggesting that both Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal might be summoned by the Puducherry police for questioning in connection with the cryptocurrency scam.
As the investigation into the scam continues to unfold, authorities are determined to uncover the full extent of the fraud and ensure those responsible are held accountable.