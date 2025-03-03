GV Prakash: Kingston has potential for multiple sequels

GV Prakash goes on to recall the challenges the team went through during the shoot. "Apart from shooting in a canal in Cuddalore, we erected an enormous boat with a hydraulic system to make it move like a ship floating on the waves. Filming sequences in the ocean was challenging as the actors will be on a boat, the lighting will be on another boat and the camera on a separate boat. All of these boats will be floating, unaligned to the shot composition," he says. The actor elaborates on the training he went through, "Some interesting sequences necessitated us to learn both above-water and underwater swimming. For underwater swimming, we took the help of Mumbai-based experts who conducted a five-day workshop. I especially thank Dhilip Subbarayan master for co-ordinating all of these with his expertise. Also, I had to look lean-ripped as I was playing a fisherman. So I stopped my bulking workout regime for the role."



Speaking as a producer who had to navigate a number of technical and logistical complications, GV Prakash says that he trusted in the vision of the debut director Kamal Prakash. "I believed in Kamal Prakash's story. We tried to make everything as convincing as possible on screen. This is where, as a producer, I step in to bring together the finest technical minds in their respective fields such as Dhilip master, Nirav (Shah) sir fine-tuning the visuals, and DOP Gokul Benoy," he says. Actor Divya Bharathi is reuniting with GV Prakash after their maiden collaboration Bachelor, which was also her debut film. "There are romantic portions in Kingston as well. But it will not operate in the cutesy spaces like in Bachelor. I play a fisherman and she plays a candle seller in a coastal Church. The romance will be rustic and rooted, our characters' relationship in the film begins with a break-up (laughs). Also as a performer, Divya is far more mature compared to Bachelor," remarks GV Prakash.



Apart from Kingston, GV Prakash is also excited about his musical projects. "I can't wait for you guys to listen to the music of Good Bad Ugly. Also, my musical career reached a milestone after I collaborated with Selvaraghavan sir, be it Aayirathil Oruvan or Mayakkam Enna. So, I am looking forward to Mental Manadhil. Likewise, my first composition for a Sivakarthikeyan film Amaran became a huge hit, happy to team up with him back-to-back in Parasakthi," he says.



On a conclusive note, GV Prakash says, "Kingston is a first step of Parallel Universe Pictures' vision to bring unspoken stories and unexplored genres. The film, with a rooted story in Tamil Nadu, has elements such as romance, horror, fantasy, exhilarating action sequences, adventure and more for all kinds of audiences. It will be a gratifying theatrical experience for everyone."