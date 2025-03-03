GV Prakash: Kingston has potential for multiple sequels

After foraying into music and acting, GV Prakash Kumar is now all set to embark on his third venture in the film industry. With his 25th feature film Kingston, Prakash is all set to step into the shoes of a producer. Billed as India's first sea fantasy adventure, the film is all set to hit the theatres this Friday.
GV Prakash says Kingston is exactly the kind of film he wanted to produce as his first. "I have named my company Parallel Universe Pictures to take fresh genres to the people. Upon listening to Kingston's narration, I thought this was the right time. This also being my 25th film makes things special as my every desire is being aligned," he says, adding that he was aware of the financial risks he could run into while backing such a big project, "The expenditure surged past our estimates and I set my mind to navigate these uncertainties as a producer."
Further delving into the project, GV Prakash says that Kingston carries the potential to expand into a franchise like the Harry Potter and Pirates of The Caribbean films. "However, I would like to clarify that Kingston is rooted in Tamil sensibilities. The film is set against the background of Thoothukudi with a fictional cursed ocean. I play a fisherman for the very first time, who belongs to a desolate hamlet that cannot venture into the sea for livelihood due to the curse. How the lead character Kingston attempts to break the curse is what the film is about. We have also incorporated an idea called 'Kadal Adakkam' which plays a crucial role in setting off the plot," he reveals. Franchise films are often criticised for focusing more on setting up the subsequent entries instead of creating a fulfilling experience in the first film. Commenting on the criticism, GV Prakash assures that it will not be the case in his upcoming film. "Kingston has a potential for multiple sequels that offer unique worlds and stories. But each film has its own story which can work as a standalone as well. Based on how the first part is received, we will work on the subsequent films," says the actor-composer.
GV Prakash goes on to recall the challenges the team went through during the shoot. "Apart from shooting in a canal in Cuddalore, we erected an enormous boat with a hydraulic system to make it move like a ship floating on the waves. Filming sequences in the ocean was challenging as the actors will be on a boat, the lighting will be on another boat and the camera on a separate boat. All of these boats will be floating, unaligned to the shot composition," he says. The actor elaborates on the training he went through, "Some interesting sequences necessitated us to learn both above-water and underwater swimming. For underwater swimming, we took the help of Mumbai-based experts who conducted a five-day workshop. I especially thank Dhilip Subbarayan master for co-ordinating all of these with his expertise. Also, I had to look lean-ripped as I was playing a fisherman. So I stopped my bulking workout regime for the role."
Speaking as a producer who had to navigate a number of technical and logistical complications, GV Prakash says that he trusted in the vision of the debut director Kamal Prakash. "I believed in Kamal Prakash's story. We tried to make everything as convincing as possible on screen. This is where, as a producer, I step in to bring together the finest technical minds in their respective fields such as Dhilip master, Nirav (Shah) sir fine-tuning the visuals, and DOP Gokul Benoy," he says. Actor Divya Bharathi is reuniting with GV Prakash after their maiden collaboration Bachelor, which was also her debut film. "There are romantic portions in Kingston as well. But it will not operate in the cutesy spaces like in Bachelor. I play a fisherman and she plays a candle seller in a coastal Church. The romance will be rustic and rooted, our characters' relationship in the film begins with a break-up (laughs). Also as a performer, Divya is far more mature compared to Bachelor," remarks GV Prakash.
Apart from Kingston, GV Prakash is also excited about his musical projects. "I can't wait for you guys to listen to the music of Good Bad Ugly. Also, my musical career reached a milestone after I collaborated with Selvaraghavan sir, be it Aayirathil Oruvan or Mayakkam Enna. So, I am looking forward to Mental Manadhil. Likewise, my first composition for a Sivakarthikeyan film Amaran became a huge hit, happy to team up with him back-to-back in Parasakthi," he says.
On a conclusive note, GV Prakash says, "Kingston is a first step of Parallel Universe Pictures' vision to bring unspoken stories and unexplored genres. The film, with a rooted story in Tamil Nadu, has elements such as romance, horror, fantasy, exhilarating action sequences, adventure and more for all kinds of audiences. It will be a gratifying theatrical experience for everyone."