Sundar C's Gangers gets release date

Director-actor Sundar C's next, Gangers, which marks his reunion with actor and comedian Vadivelu, is all set to hit theatres on April 24. The film, which marks his collaboration with Vadivelu after 15 years, also stars him in the lead role.

While Catherine Teresa stars as the female lead of Gangers, Bagavathi Perumal, Esakki Krishnasamy, Hareesh Peradi, Mime Gopi, and Munishkanth round out the supporting cast.

Some of the popular films that featured a collaboration between Sundar C and Vadivelu include Winner, Giri, Thalainagaram, and London, among others. Their last work together was in Nagaram Marupakkam, which was released in 2010.

The technical crew of Gangers comprises music composer C Sathya, cinematographer E Krishnaswamy, and editor Praveen Antony. Khushbu and Sundar C are producing the film under their Avni Cinemax banner, while Benzz Media Pvt Ltd and ACS Arun Kumar are presenting it.

More details about the film's plot are yet to be revealed.