'Titles can separate us from our work’ – Nayanthara requests to be called by her name

Acknowledging the affectionate title of "Lady Superstar" bestowed upon her by her admirers, Nayanthara expressed her deep sense of gratitude. However, she clarified that, despite the title being a symbol of admiration, it was not something that aligned with her personal connection to her craft. "Many of you have graciously referred to me as 'Lady Superstar,' a title born out of your immense affection. I owe you all a lot for crowning me with such a valuable title," she wrote. Yet, in a reflective moment, she humbly asked, "I humbly request you all to call me 'Nayanthara.' This is because I feel that the name is what I hold closest to my heart. It represents who I am not just as an actor, but as an individual."

The actress went on to explain her feelings about the nature of titles and accolades, which, while valuable, can sometimes create a divide between the actor and their work. According to Nayanthara, these labels can unintentionally distance the artist from the genuine bond they share with their audience. "Titles and accolades are priceless, but they can sometimes create an image that separates us from our work, our craft, and the unconditional bond we share with you, the audience," she stated, underlining her desire to remain close to her fans and their shared love for cinema.

By asking her fans to simply call her Nayanthara, she reinforced that she wanted to be seen as just a person, someone who values the love and connection with her audience more than any formal titles.