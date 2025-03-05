'Titles can separate us from our work’ – Nayanthara requests to be called by her name

In a heartfelt message shared with her fans on X (formerly Twitter), actress Nayanthara, often referred to as "Lady Superstar," has decided to renounce the title and simply be called by her name. She expressed her deep gratitude for the love and admiration she has received throughout her career, but urged that her name, Nayanthara, is what truly represents her – not only as an actress but as an individual.
Nayanthara began her message with a warm and personal greeting, "Vanakkam," a traditional Tamil salutation, addressing her fans, the media, and the film fraternity. She acknowledged the immense support and affection she has received over the years, calling it a source of her happiness and success. "My life has been an open book that has always found its adornment with your unconditional love and affection," she shared, expressing her gratitude for both the celebrations of her successes and the encouragement during challenging times.
Acknowledging the affectionate title of "Lady Superstar" bestowed upon her by her admirers, Nayanthara expressed her deep sense of gratitude. However, she clarified that, despite the title being a symbol of admiration, it was not something that aligned with her personal connection to her craft. "Many of you have graciously referred to me as 'Lady Superstar,' a title born out of your immense affection. I owe you all a lot for crowning me with such a valuable title," she wrote. Yet, in a reflective moment, she humbly asked, "I humbly request you all to call me 'Nayanthara.' This is because I feel that the name is what I hold closest to my heart. It represents who I am not just as an actor, but as an individual."
The actress went on to explain her feelings about the nature of titles and accolades, which, while valuable, can sometimes create a divide between the actor and their work. According to Nayanthara, these labels can unintentionally distance the artist from the genuine bond they share with their audience. "Titles and accolades are priceless, but they can sometimes create an image that separates us from our work, our craft, and the unconditional bond we share with you, the audience," she stated, underlining her desire to remain close to her fans and their shared love for cinema.
By asking her fans to simply call her Nayanthara, she reinforced that she wanted to be seen as just a person, someone who values the love and connection with her audience more than any formal titles.
Concluding her message, Nayanthara reflected on the enduring connection between herself and her fans. She spoke about the shared love for cinema that unites them all and emphasized that, while the future may hold uncertainties, the love between her and her fans would always remain strong. "I believe we all share the language of love that keeps us connected beyond all limits," she said, offering reassurance that her commitment to entertaining her fans would remain unwavering. She added, "While the future might be unpredictable for all of us, I'm so happy that your unfading support will remain constant, and so will my hard work to entertain you."
Nayanthara concluded her note with a message of love, respect, and gratitude to her supporters. She reiterated her desire to keep the bond with her fans simple and pure, saying, "Cinema is what keeps us united, and let us keep celebrating it together. With love, respect, and gratitude, Nayanthara."