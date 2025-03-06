Pa Vijay Interview: We shouldn’t make a film for the sake of saying a message

Lyricist Pa Vijay has penned some of Tamil cinema’s most memorable chartbusters like ‘Karuppudhan Enakku Pidicha’, ‘Athinthom’, ‘Athan Varuvaga’, and ‘June Ponal'. However, even with 30 years in the film industry and thousands of songs to his name, the lyricist has an unquenchable thirst. “I have always wanted to become a filmmaker. It was present from the time I entered the industry to write songs for K Bhagyaraj’s films as an assistant,” he reveals, adding, “I didn’t have the right opportunity as my career as a lyricist took a monumental shift and travelled at light’s speed with steady growth.” Little did he know that he would finally make the plunge years into his journey.

The director now sits down to discuss his third film Aghathiyaa, starring Jiiva, Arjun, and Raashii Khanna in lead roles, what he learned from his filmmaking journey, how he keeps his lyrics fresh, and more.

Excerpts: