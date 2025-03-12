Bharath's next goes on floors with a pooja

We had earlier reported that actor Bharath will next be seen in a yet-to-be-titled family drama, helmed by debutant M Guru.

The makers, in a latest update, shared pictures of the film's commencement with a formal pooja on Monday. The occasion was graced by most members of the cast and crew.

The film, which also stars Sasikumar and Sathyaraj in prominent roles, introduces Megha Shetty and Malavika as the female leads. The ensemble also comprises MS Bhaskar, Aadukalam Naren, Saravanan, Kanja Karuppu, Indumathi, and Joe Malloori. Debut director M Guru previously worked as an assistant director to Era Saravanan.

The film's technical crew comprises cinematographer SR Satheesh Kumar and music composer NR Raghunanthan. Raghunanthan is composing for a Sasikumar film for the fourth time after Sundarapandian, Kodiveeran, and Ayothi.

The film, which will conclude production in a single schedule, is set in Pattukottai, Mannargudi, Thanjavur, Vedaranyam, and Muthupettai. The film is produced by Dharmaraj Veluchamy under the Zambara Entertainment banner.