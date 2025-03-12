Gentlewoman Team Interview | Joshua Sethuraman: Any film that goes through censorship is a political film

A

LJ: I wouldn’t call it a massive issue, but discrimination still exists in the film industry. The very fact that we use terms like 'women-centric films' and 'lady superstar' highlights this disparity—no one ever calls a male-led film male-centric. Beyond that, basic amenities on sets are often lacking, especially for women. In some cases, there isn’t even a separate bathroom for us. What’s more frustrating is the difference in how requests are perceived. If I ask for something as simple as proper facilities, it’s seen as an attitude problem, whereas if a male actor makes the same request, it’s accommodated without hesitation. Even when I advocate for better conditions for my supporting cast and crew, I’m labelled as difficult or arrogant.

LM: I strongly believe that background artists, especially women, deserve better amenities on film sets. Often, they don’t even have a designated space to change their costumes. Providing a common caravan for them to rest and change should be a bare minimum expectation. Simple steps like these can make a huge difference in ensuring dignity and comfort for everyone working on set.

JS: If you look at most feminist films, they often focus on the struggles women face concerning their bodies. This is largely because society has conditioned women to believe they are physically weaker than men. That mindset needs to change. Another glaring issue is censorship. If a woman smokes on screen, it is often censored, while smoking is wrong regardless of gender. Today, an actor who might one day form the government can smoke on screen or perform in a glamour song, and it is celebrated. But if a woman does the same, it is censored. These double standards need to change.